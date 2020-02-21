Группа TVORCHI, наконец, выложила в Youtube клип на песню Bonfire. Название переводится, как Костер. Именно с этой композицией они будут сражаться в Нацотборе за право представлять Украину на «Евровидение-2020».

– Мы видим, как меняется мир, как меняется наш стиль жизни, – рассказали TVORCHI. – И эти изменения не всегда к лучшему. Но закрывать глаза на проблемы – не наш вариант. Еще есть время признать ошибки и все изменить! С этой песней мы примем участие в Нацотбора Евровидение 2020 и надеемся на вашу поддержку!

Что ж ,смотрим экоманифест и призыв думать о будущем от TVORCHI!

Слова песни Bonfire

Don’t play with our minds

Don’t play with our hearts… yeah

You’re Selling your soul

Just to feel whole….yeah

Fire on the road

Money, make it rain

Secrets never told

Ooooh

All we feel is pain

Chaos then unfolds

We all make mistakes

Listen to that voice

Time to make a change

Young is the new law

Give us that new love… Ooooh

we’re sitting and waiting

By the bonfire

By the bonfire

Young is the new law

Give us that new love …. Ooooh

we’re sitting and waiting

By the bonfire

By the bonfire

La la la la la

La la la la la

The longer you look

The lesser you know

Don’t live in the dream

Cause’ you need control

Cause’ the longer you look

The lesser you know

There’s nothing to show…

FIRE…

Fire on the road

Money, make it rain

Secrets never told

Ooooh

All we feel is pain

PRECHORUS

Chaos then unfolds

We all make mistakes

Listen to that voice

Time to make a change

Young is the new law

Give us that new love …. Ooooh

we’re sitting and waiting

By the bonfire

By the bonfire

Young is the new law

Give us that new love …. Ooooh

we’re sitting and waiting

By the bonfire

By the bonfire

No one can hold you down…

No one can stop you now…

TVORCHI выступят в финале Нацотбора на «Евровидение-2020», 22 февраля, под номером 6!

Фото – @andrewhutsuliak

