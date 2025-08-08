Макс Барських – MINE: слухати онлайн, текст (слова) пісні

Макс Барських – MINE: артист продовжує багаторічну традицію тішити своїх шанувальників серпневими релізами, що стають саундтреками минаючого літа
Макс Барських – Sound of Bloom: літо починається з нового англомовного синглу
У новому релізі Барських продовжує експериментувати з афрохаус-стилістикою, поєднуючи її з притаманною для музиканта мелодикою.
– Останній місяць літа несе для вас мою нову англомовну пісню! Хочу, щоб вона — наче засмага від дотиків сонця на шкірі — навіть восени нагадувала вам про найтепліші миті серпня, – звертається до прихильників Макс, ділячись «засмаглими» кадрами з бекстейджу нового кліпу.
Макс Барських – MINE: слухати онлайн можна на сторінках Нового каналу
Повз жагучий анонс премʼєри не змогли пройти не лише фани співака, а й зіркові колеги по сцені — серед них KOLA, Tayanna, Міша Романова та інші. Прем’єра кліпу на MINE відбудеться 15 серпня. Режисером відео став Алан Бадоєв.
Макс Барських – MINE: текст (слова) пісні
Move your back
You’ve got the light
Feeling the tempo
You let the rest go
Drop it low
You own the night
Hot like a pistol
Love when you dip slow
Got me feeling, feeling some type of way
I’ll push up on you, dance the night away
I’ll be lucky to have you by my side
When it’s you and me
I wanna see your hips go side to side
This energy between us feels alive
I see the way your body pulls to mine
You’re the one I’ve been looking for
I just wanna feel more of your love
You’re the one I came for
Wanna touch you, get closer, closer, closer, closer
Come to me
Oh baby, you’re mine
Just push it up, push it up
Drop it on the floor
Oh baby, you’re mine
Just pull it out, pull it out
That’s what you’re here for
Your hips don’t lie
Wanna see, wanna see
Gotta feel you in my arms
I hope you don’t mind
Just light it up, light it up
Baby, show me love
Come closer…
Feel the rush
Look in my eyes
Feel the momentum
No need to let go
Catch the wave
You own the night
High on emotions
Feeling the motion
Move your body, don’t mind me
I can be the one for you, be the one for you
Don’t hold back, give me all your love
I need you close, wanna feel your love
I wanna see your hips go side to side
This energy between us feels alive
I see the way your body pulls to mine
You’re the one I’ve been looking for
I just wanna feel more of your love
You’re the one I came for
Wanna touch you, get closer, closer, closer, closer
Come to me
Oh baby, you’re mine
Just push it up, push it up
Drop it on the floor
Oh baby, you’re mine
Just pull it out, pull it out
That’s what you’re here for
Your hips don’t lie
Wanna see, wanna see
Gotta feel you in my arms
I hope you don’t mind
Just light it up, light it up
Baby, show me love
Come closer…