Група TVORCHI, нарешті, виклала в Youtube кліп на пісню Bonfire. Назва перекладається, як Вогнище. Саме з цією композицією вони будуть змагатися в Нацвідборі за право представляти Україну на «Євробачення-2020».

– Ми бачимо, як змінюється світ, як змінюється наш стиль життя, – розповіли TVORCHI. – І ці зміни не завжди на краще. Але закривати очі на проблеми – не наш варіант. Ще є час визнати помилки і все змінити! З цією піснею ми візьмемо участь в Нацвідбору Євробачення 2020 і сподіваємося на вашу підтримку!

Що ж, дивимося екоманіфест і заклик думати про майбутнє від TVORCHI!



Слова пісні Bonfire

Don’t play with our minds

Don’t play with our hearts… yeah

You’re Selling your soul

Just to feel whole….yeah

Fire on the road

Money, make it rain

Secrets never told

Ooooh

All we feel is pain

Chaos then unfolds

We all make mistakes

Listen to that voice

Time to make a change

Young is the new law

Give us that new love… Ooooh

we’re sitting and waiting

By the bonfire

By the bonfire

Young is the new law

Give us that new love …. Ooooh

we’re sitting and waiting

By the bonfire

By the bonfire

La la la la la

La la la la la

The longer you look

The lesser you know

Don’t live in the dream

Cause’ you need control

Cause’ the longer you look

The lesser you know

There’s nothing to show…

FIRE…

Fire on the road

Money, make it rain

Secrets never told

Ooooh

All we feel is pain

PRECHORUS

Chaos then unfolds

We all make mistakes

Listen to that voice

Time to make a change

Young is the new law

Give us that new love …. Ooooh

we’re sitting and waiting

By the bonfire

By the bonfire

Young is the new law

Give us that new love …. Ooooh

we’re sitting and waiting

By the bonfire

By the bonfire

No one can hold you down…

No one can stop you now…

TVORCHI виступлять у фіналі Нацвідбору на «Євробачення -2020», 22 лютого, під номером 6!

Фото – @andrewhutsuliak

