TVORCHI – Bonfire: конкурсна пісня учасників Нацвідбору на «Євробачення-2020»
Група TVORCHI, нарешті, виклала в Youtube кліп на пісню Bonfire. Назва перекладається, як Вогнище. Саме з цією композицією вони будуть змагатися в Нацвідборі за право представляти Україну на «Євробачення-2020».
– Ми бачимо, як змінюється світ, як змінюється наш стиль життя, – розповіли TVORCHI. – І ці зміни не завжди на краще. Але закривати очі на проблеми – не наш варіант. Ще є час визнати помилки і все змінити! З цією піснею ми візьмемо участь в Нацвідбору Євробачення 2020 і сподіваємося на вашу підтримку!
Що ж, дивимося екоманіфест і заклик думати про майбутнє від TVORCHI!
Слова пісні Bonfire
Don’t play with our minds
Don’t play with our hearts… yeah
You’re Selling your soul
Just to feel whole….yeah
Fire on the road
Money, make it rain
Secrets never told
Ooooh
All we feel is pain
Chaos then unfolds
We all make mistakes
Listen to that voice
Time to make a change
Young is the new law
Give us that new love… Ooooh
we’re sitting and waiting
By the bonfire
By the bonfire
Young is the new law
Give us that new love …. Ooooh
we’re sitting and waiting
By the bonfire
By the bonfire
La la la la la
La la la la la
The longer you look
The lesser you know
Don’t live in the dream
Cause’ you need control
Cause’ the longer you look
The lesser you know
There’s nothing to show…
FIRE…
Fire on the road
Money, make it rain
Secrets never told
Ooooh
All we feel is pain
PRECHORUS
Chaos then unfolds
We all make mistakes
Listen to that voice
Time to make a change
Young is the new law
Give us that new love …. Ooooh
we’re sitting and waiting
By the bonfire
By the bonfire
Young is the new law
Give us that new love …. Ooooh
we’re sitting and waiting
By the bonfire
By the bonfire
No one can hold you down…
No one can stop you now…
TVORCHI виступлять у другому півфіналі Нацвідбору на «Євробачення -2020», 15 лютого, під номером 8!
Фото – @andrewhutsuliak
