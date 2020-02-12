FO SHO запалять у другому півфіналі Нацвідбору на «Євробачення – 2020» вже цієї суботи, 15 лютого. За результатами жеребкування вони виступатимуть другими. Тому, якщо хочете підтримати цю талановиту групу – надсилайте смс із номером 2 на 7766 або голосуйте через додаток Teleportal. Але ж не зараз, а після того, як ведучий відкриє голосування під час прямого ефіру в субботу. Чекати залишилось трохи.

FO SHO створили сестри Ендале. Ці яскраві сміливі дівчата насолоджуються музикою, експериментами і самовираженням. І попутно доводять батькам, що виступи на сцені – це професія, і це серйозно!

У Нацвідборі FO SHO виступлять із піснею BLCK SQR. І ось про що вона:

– Ця пісня про «Чорний квадрат» українського художника Казимира Мелевича. Він прославив Україну своєю творчістю. Вирішили, що ми теж якийсь чорний квадрат з України, і теж несемо мистецтво. Побачили віддзеркалення, тому вирішили написати про нього і ще раз прославити Україну, дай Боже.

FO SHO – BLCK SQR: слова песни

Lyrics

In complete darkness we are all the same

Don’t let your eyes deceive you

I’m just like a black square

Got a lot of layers in me

I’m just like a black square yeah

Got a lot of layers in me

Verse 1

«A double do you»

A bit of a goob

Is art MOMA guess I’ll take your word for it hm cool

Art has no rules

Well how about the sculpture of a giant piece of human feces

No disses

This must resonate within our walls of human being right

nah nah nah

Just stop that shit

I don’t like it

Seriously

It’s disgusting yaaaak

Has this art not steered your soul

How about that Mona Lisa on the wall

Consider this black triangle

Check it from different angles

What does it mean to you

Do you feel nothing

That, perhaps

it is your fault

Well if it’s in the museum than it must be gold right?

I guess I just saw my type of art

Dude from Kiev KAZEMIR is number one in my chart

Chorus

I’m just like a black square yeah

Got a lot of layers in me

I’m just like a black square yeah

Got a lot of layers in me

I’m just like a black square yeah

Got a lot of layers in me

I’m just like a black square yeah

Got a lot a lot la la la la

Verse 2

In the room still at 73 million 74, 75

Auction war who can pay more

Bigger the score bigger the pride

People fight hope we’ll be alright

We got money for the war

But for life it’s tight

Lord God plz save our world

Don’t let our mind get blurred

Oooooooo

That’s a thing uh uh yeah

Let it ring in your brain let it ring

We got cheese Jees

We’ve got art to start

We’ve got choice we’ve got Voice

We’ve got mind we’re smart

Legends showed us how to think outside of the box

Dude from Kiev Kazemir is still in my thoughts

Chorus

Нарешті, Нацвідбір почаже глядачам усю різномітність музичних стилів!

Фото – @fosho.official

