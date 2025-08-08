Макс Барських – MINE: слухати онлайн, текст (слова) пісні

Макс Барських – MINE: артист продовжує багаторічну традицію тішити своїх шанувальників серпневими релізами, що стають саундтреками минаючого літа

У новому релізі Барських продовжує експериментувати з афрохаус-стилістикою, поєднуючи її з притаманною для музиканта мелодикою.

– Останній місяць літа несе для вас мою нову англомовну пісню! Хочу, щоб вона — наче засмага від дотиків сонця на шкірі — навіть восени нагадувала вам про найтепліші миті серпня, – звертається до прихильників Макс, ділячись «засмаглими» кадрами з бекстейджу нового кліпу.

Повз жагучий анонс премʼєри не змогли пройти не лише фани співака, а й зіркові колеги по сцені — серед них KOLA, Tayanna, Міша Романова та інші. Прем’єра кліпу на MINE відбудеться 15 серпня. Режисером відео став Алан Бадоєв.

Макс Барських – MINE: текст (слова) пісні

Move your back

You’ve got the light

Feeling the tempo

You let the rest go

Drop it low

You own the night

Hot like a pistol

Love when you dip slow

Got me feeling, feeling some type of way

I’ll push up on you, dance the night away

I’ll be lucky to have you by my side

When it’s you and me

I wanna see your hips go side to side

This energy between us feels alive

I see the way your body pulls to mine

You’re the one I’ve been looking for

I just wanna feel more of your love

You’re the one I came for

Wanna touch you, get closer, closer, closer, closer

Come to me

Oh baby, you’re mine

Just push it up, push it up

Drop it on the floor

Oh baby, you’re mine

Just pull it out, pull it out

That’s what you’re here for

Your hips don’t lie

Wanna see, wanna see

Gotta feel you in my arms

I hope you don’t mind

Just light it up, light it up

Baby, show me love

Come closer…

Feel the rush

Look in my eyes

Feel the momentum

No need to let go

Catch the wave

You own the night

High on emotions

Feeling the motion

Move your body, don’t mind me

I can be the one for you, be the one for you

Don’t hold back, give me all your love

I need you close, wanna feel your love

I wanna see your hips go side to side

This energy between us feels alive

I see the way your body pulls to mine

You’re the one I’ve been looking for

I just wanna feel more of your love

You’re the one I came for

Wanna touch you, get closer, closer, closer, closer

Come to me

Oh baby, you’re mine

Just push it up, push it up

Drop it on the floor

Oh baby, you’re mine

Just pull it out, pull it out

That’s what you’re here for

Your hips don’t lie

Wanna see, wanna see

Gotta feel you in my arms

I hope you don’t mind

Just light it up, light it up

Baby, show me love

Come closer…