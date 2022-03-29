Scorpions — Wind of change

Немецкая группа Scorpions вычеркнула москву из текста своего хита Wind of change. Как теперь звучит любимый миллионами трек — слушай в материале
Легендарные Scorpions поддерживают Украину! 27 марта в рамках американского тура группа дала большой концерт в Лас-Вегасе, мировой столице развлечений. Во время шоу музыканты исполнили свой знаменитый хит Winds of Change, заменив строчку о москве на фразу об Украине.
Так, перед началом выступления с обновленной песней Wind of change солист Scorpions Класус Майне выразил поддержку Украине в войне, которую развязала рф. Во время исполнения знаменитого хита вместо слов «Follow the moskva down to Gorky Park» (с английского – «Идя берегом москвы-реки к парку Горького») вокалист спел: «Now listen to my heart, it says Ukrainia» (с английского – «А теперь послушай мое сердце, оно говорит: «Украина»).
На протяжении всего музыкального номера Scorpions с песней Wind of change зрительский зал был освещен сине-желтыми лучами. На большом экране появился текст об Украине, а затем — сине-желтый символ, обозначающий мир.
