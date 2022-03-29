Немецкая группа Scorpions вычеркнула москву из текста своего хита Wind of change. Как теперь звучит любимый миллионами трек — слушай в материале

Легендарные Scorpions поддерживают Украину! 27 марта в рамках американского тура группа дала большой концерт в Лас-Вегасе, мировой столице развлечений. Во время шоу музыканты исполнили свой знаменитый хит Winds of Change, заменив строчку о москве на фразу об Украине.

BrainStorm спели на украинском ради восстановления мира

Scorpions — Wind of change: группа изменила слова песни в поддержку Украины

Так, перед началом выступления с обновленной песней Wind of change солист Scorpions Класус Майне выразил поддержку Украине в войне, которую развязала рф. Во время исполнения знаменитого хита вместо слов «Follow the moskva down to Gorky Park» (с английского – «Идя берегом москвы-реки к парку Горького») вокалист спел: «Now listen to my heart, it says Ukrainia» (с английского – «А теперь послушай мое сердце, оно говорит: «Украина»).

Принц Гарри выразил благодарность украинским волонтерам

На протяжении всего музыкального номера Scorpions с песней Wind of change зрительский зал был освещен сине-желтыми лучами. На большом экране появился текст об Украине, а затем — сине-желтый символ, обозначающий мир.

Scorpions — Wind of change: слушать обновленную песню в поддержку Украины

Scorpions — Wind of change: текст (слова) песни

Now listen to my heart,

it says Ukrainia

Listening to the wind of change

An August summer night

Soldiers passing by

Listening to the wind of change

The world is closing in

Did you ever think

That we could be so close, like brothers

The future’s in the air

Can feel it everywhere

Blowing with the wind of change

Take me to the magic of the moment

On a glory night

Where the children of tomorrow dream away

In the wind of change

Walking down the street

Distant memories

Are buried in the past, forever

Now listen to my heart,

it says Ukrainia

Listening to the wind of change

Take me to the magic of the moment

On a glory night

Where the children of tomorrow share their dreams

With you and me

Take me to the magic of the moment

On a glory night

Where the children of tomorrow dream away

In the wind of change

The wind of change

Blows straight into the face of time

Like a storm wind that will ring the freedom bell

For peace of mind

Let your balalaika sing

What my guitar wants to say

Take me to the magic of the moment

On a glory night

Where the children of tomorrow share their dreams

With you and me

Take me to the magic of the moment

On a glory night

Where the children of tomorrow dream away

In the wind of change