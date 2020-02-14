TVORCHI – Bonfire: конкурсная песня участников Нацотбора на «Евровидение-2020»
Группа TVORCHI, наконец, выложила в Youtube клип на песню Bonfire. Название переводится, как Костер. Именно с этой композицией они будут сражаться в Нацотборе за право представлять Украину на «Евровидение-2020».
– Мы видим, как меняется мир, как меняется наш стиль жизни, – рассказали TVORCHI. – И эти изменения не всегда к лучшему. Но закрывать глаза на проблемы – не наш вариант. Еще есть время признать ошибки и все изменить! С этой песней мы примем участие в Нацотбора Евровидение 2020 и надеемся на вашу поддержку!
Что ж ,смотрим экоманифест и призыв думать о будущем от TVORCHI!
Слова песни Bonfire
Don’t play with our minds
Don’t play with our hearts… yeah
You’re Selling your soul
Just to feel whole….yeah
Fire on the road
Money, make it rain
Secrets never told
Ooooh
All we feel is pain
Chaos then unfolds
We all make mistakes
Listen to that voice
Time to make a change
Young is the new law
Give us that new love… Ooooh
we’re sitting and waiting
By the bonfire
By the bonfire
Young is the new law
Give us that new love …. Ooooh
we’re sitting and waiting
By the bonfire
By the bonfire
La la la la la
La la la la la
The longer you look
The lesser you know
Don’t live in the dream
Cause’ you need control
Cause’ the longer you look
The lesser you know
There’s nothing to show…
FIRE…
Fire on the road
Money, make it rain
Secrets never told
Ooooh
All we feel is pain
PRECHORUS
Chaos then unfolds
We all make mistakes
Listen to that voice
Time to make a change
Young is the new law
Give us that new love …. Ooooh
we’re sitting and waiting
By the bonfire
By the bonfire
Young is the new law
Give us that new love …. Ooooh
we’re sitting and waiting
By the bonfire
By the bonfire
No one can hold you down…
No one can stop you now…
TVORCHI выступят во втором полуфинале Нацотбора на «Евровидение-2020», 15 февраля, по номером 8!
Фото – @andrewhutsuliak
